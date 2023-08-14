Hidden room uncovered during renovations at Wexford’s historic Johnstown Castle

A beloved tourist attraction in the heart of Co Wexford, Johnstown Castle continues to throw up secrets and surprises.

The iconic building is currently undergoing some restoration works with new windows being installed throughout. It was while undertaking this job that workers from New Ross company National Gates & Joinery happened upon a major discovery.

They broke through a section of wall in the building to discover a hidden room which had sat untouched for more than 50 years.

Manager at Johnstown Castle, Brenda Comerford was excited by the discovery.

"Obviously this room has been covered up for a very long time,” she said. “We’re talking decades and decades. It’s part of one of the towers and looking around it, we think it was probably a small bedroom.”

The discovery was made purely as a result of the window repair works.

"How it happened was we realised there was a window there that had to be replaced,” Brenda explains. “The most important thing with these old buildings is keeping the damp and the water out. Sometimes with buildings like this, a window would be added purely for symmetry, but when the guys from National Gates & Joinery broke through the wall to access the window, they discovered an entire room there.”

Work will now be carried out to assess the room and to see if it can be restored and included as part of the castle tours. It’s not the first secret that Johnstown Castle has turned up in recent times either.

"We’re finding out new things all the time out here,” Brenda said. “The castle really is vast and is such an impressive structure.

"Just last year we discovered a room under the tower at the lake which could only be accessed by boat. We’re discovering secrets all the time here at Johnstown Castle and that’s mainly thanks to the support of our members and the Department of Heritage who provide the funding so we can carry out these restoration works and secure the future of the castle.”