Hedge-cutting, line-marking, and pothole-filling on agenda as Rosslare district gets summer ready

With the holiday season in full swing and tourists flocking to Co Wexford, the members of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) are urging the roads department to ensure everyone is able to travel safely throughout the county this summer.

One of the biggest events in the RMD every year, the Phil Murphy Weekend will see Carrig-on-Bannow welcome thousands of visitors to the area at the end of July. However, Councillor Jim Codd fears those visitors may fall foul of the porous roads in the surrounding areas.

“What are we going to do with the Ballyoughten road in Bannow?” he asked at the June meeting of the RMD. “At the moment we’re farming potholes on it, it’s in pieces, people are making a huge effort to develop tourism in Bannow and we have a road in the middle of it that you’d be afraid to let tourists down. The summer is here, the tourists are upon us, these are things we need to think of way before the summer arrives.”

New senior engineer for the RMD, Enda Waters, promised to take a look at the road in advance of the July meeting. He then faced a query from Cllr Ger Carthy regarding hedge-cutting in the district and the dangers posed by overgrown hedges at junctions across the district.

“I’m not really concerned about the cost of this, it’s a safety issue,” said Cllr Carthy. “We have some substantial events coming up, the Phil Murphy Weekend, the Killag Show, the Leo Carthy Weekend, and we have blue flag beaches; the environment department spent massive money securing those flags but we need to be in a position to access them safely.

"By the time the next local election comes I’d like to see a little car park at St Margaret’s, but it’d be nice to be able to get down to it safely. The amount of tourists who come in and spend their money, keeps the economy going in what is a rural district.”

Junctions on the Kilmore Road and at Rathaspeck were noted as being of particular concern by Cllrs Frank Staples and Lisa McDonald with the former also pointing out that the lack of line-marking across the district making these already dangerous areas potentially lethal.

“I’m arranging for a contractor to come down and line a few junctions, and will put together a package for them to do more than just one when they come,” replied Mr Waters. “We are hedge-cutting in the district at the moment, so I’ll focus their attention on where they need to be.”

Mr Waters also confirmed he had a contractor on site in Murrintown who he hoped would address the subsidence on the Johnstown Road and noted Cllr McDonald’s concerns regarding overflowing bins in the district’s beaches during the peak summer months.