Harbour Festival enhances Rosslare’s French connections

It may only be in its second year but already the Rosslare Harbour Festival is becoming a much-anticipated part of the summer calendar. This year’s event may have been temporarily impacted by inclement weather but that didn’t stop the local community from coming together to celebrate the area’s heritage, music and arts over the course of two days.

Despite having to move indoors the children from Kilrane National School “played a blinder” according to one of the organisers Bernie Mullen; they performed their own composition Je t’aime Rosslare Harbour to an audience which included visiting French ambassador to Ireland Vincent Guérend. The French delegation also enjoyed a ceremony which included a Norman re-enactment and a talk by Leo Coy talk on the Irish Red Cross Hospital in St. Lo, Normandy, which was set up in 1944 to treat injured soldiers.

And it is those connections with France, and in particular Normandy, which Leo hopes to build upon as the festival continues to grow.

"Danone were one of our sponsors and we’re trying to increase that connection with France, trying to get French people in and celebrate our cultural connections. This year we had the talk on the hospital and last year we discussed Rosslare’s involvement in D-Day so there’s a lot there,” he said.

Held in conjunction with Wexford County Council (WCC) and the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) the festival received a grant from Fáilte Ireland and further sponsorship from Roche Freight and Murphy’s Super Valu. Both Leo and Bernie were keen to thank all those who had made the event such a success.

“Patricia Boyce, Breda Haughton, everyone in the Garden Café, especially Vivian, and Ned and Mick Delaney for their work with the crab fishing,” said Bernie when asked to mention just some of the people involved in this year’s festival.