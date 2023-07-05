Grounds of old Wexford convent to be opened up as a public park

The gardens of the old Adoration Convent in Wexford town are to be opened to the public as a small town park.

The gardens of the old Adoration Convent in Wexford town are to be opened up to the public as a new small park which will be maintained by Wexford County Council.

With a deal now finally signed for the €4.5 million conversion of the historic convent building into student accommodation for Georgia Southern University, plans are in place for the gardens, maintained by the adoration for well over 100 years, to be opened up to the general public to enjoy.

The project is one which independent councillor Leonard Kelly has been working on since the nuns vacated the building back in 2019.

"It’s a lovely space and we sought to explore different possible uses for it,” he said. “One idea which was put forward was to convert it into community allotments. However, having met the Chief Executive Tom Enright down in the gardens, it was decided that it would be a great idea to open up the space, put entrances in from either side, and to allow the public access to another lovely green space in town.

"I think Covid made us more conscious of opening up green spaces for the public to enjoy and this would be a nice legacy for the nuns who maintained this green space for over 100 years; that it would now be open for the enjoyment of the people of Wexford.”

Cllr Kelly says that the budget for the project is currently being worked out, but he would anticipate that the gardens would be open for public use by next summer at the latest.