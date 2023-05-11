Going for a song – three-storey Wexford townhouse close to the National Opera House is on the market for €275,000

A 19th century three-storey townhouse within sight of Wexford’s main street and the National Opera House, is on the market with a guide price of €275,000.

The three-bedroom property is situated just 60 metres from Wexford’s main street and occupies a corner site between Rowe Street and High Street, home to world-famous neighbour, Wexford Festival Opera.

The well-maintained house was built between 1830 and 1840 by the Rowe family of Ballycross House as one of six identical units which follow a slope in the street, producing a graduated visual effect. It is listed with a regional rating in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

The original timber door is set in cut granite and a decorative over-light adds character to the property which was the life-long family home of the late Wexford hospital surgeon Richard (Dick) Shiggins whose wife Peggy passed away six months ago at the age of 99.

"It really is an unrivalled town centre location with every urban amenity on your doorstep, including post office, churches, shops, bars, restaurants and pharmacies”, said Colum Murphy of Kehoe and Associates Auctioneers which is selling the property by private treaty.

"Rowe Street Church is a near neighbour, the historic Methodist Church building is directly across the street, and you can see Wexford town library from the front window. Standing on the street, you can see Wexford quay front which is a mere 200 metres away. This property is ideal for those who love to have everything close to hand.”

The two-bay townhouse offers spacious accommodation extending to 168 square metres or 1,808 square feet laid out over three floors.

The ground floor incorporates two large reception rooms and a kitchen, with a third reception room, a dining room and a bathroom on the first floor with three bedrooms and a storage room on the second floor. A small yard area of 12 square metres at the rear of the property benefits from a southerly aspect.

Mr Murphy said the property has the potential to remain in residential use or to be developed commercially as an architect’s, solicitor’s or accountancy office.

"This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who wants to live or work in a prime urban location”, he said.