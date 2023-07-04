Go-ahead for refugee centre at old Wexford Garda Station despite it being ‘unviable’ a year ago

A year after the Department of Integration declined an offer from the OPW to use the old Wexford Garda Station building to house displaced Ukrainian refugees, a private operator has been granted planning permission and has begun the process of converting the building for that very purpose.

This time last year, the OPW (Office of Public Works) was seeking alternative uses for the long-vacant building and provided details to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth under the assumption that it may of of interest as part of the humanitarian response to the Ukraine crisis.

However, in July of last year the OPW stated that “the Department confirmed that the old Wexford Garda Station is not viable for their requirements and the OPW will proceed with its disposal”.

In March of this year, the building subsequently sold at auction for €800,000 and less than three months later, a planning application was lodged by Dekeldale Ltd to repurpose it into “temporary refugee accommodation” for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Bunclody-based company, under the directorship of Majella and Fintan Kelly, stated its intention to “alter the building to ‘fast-track’ living accommodation for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine”.

While the planning application never stated the exact numbers of people who are set to be accommodated in the building, it does allow for 17 separate rooms, as well as shower rooms etc.

Planning permission was subsequently granted by Wexford County Council last week and, in recent days, the building has seen its first signs of life since the gardaí moved out in 2017, as work vans were visible parked outside.

Across the country the Department of Integration has agreed massive contracts worth millions with private operators to provide accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in vacant buildings, hotels, B&Bs and old nursing homes.