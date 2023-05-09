Go-ahead for 18 new social houses in Tagoat

Cathaoirleach of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD), Cllr Lisa McDonald, has confirmed that the Department of Housing has given Wexford County Council (WCC) the go-ahead to construct 18 new social homes in Grahormack, Tagoat, Co. Wexford.

The 18 new homes will be a mix of one-bed, two-bed, three-bed, and four-bed tenancies. Welcoming the development, Cllr McDonald commended WCC and the Department of Housing for their work in getting the project to this stage.

"I have been working diligently with council officials to add to the social housing stock for applicants seeking social housing in the RMD," she said. “This announcement marks a significant milestone in the delivery of this exciting new development in Grahormack, Tagoat."

And the Fianna Fáil councillor said she would continue to work towards progressing further housing developments for the district in the coming months.

“I will continue to work with my council and government colleagues to ensure that we do whatever it takes to deliver further social housing projects for the RMD as well as Wexford’s other municipal districts”, she concluded.