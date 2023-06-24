Generous shopfront improvement grants available in Wexford town

Wexford Borough District Council is offering generous grants to business owners in Wexford town who wish to renovate their shop fronts.

The Shop Front Improvement Scheme will provide 50% of the approved cost of the refurbishment of a ground floor shop front to a maximum of €1,000 and 50% of the cost of works to the upper floors above the shop front, to a maximum of €1,500.

The maximum grant payable to an applicant for works on the entire facade of a building will be €2,500. Eligible works include painting and decorating, the repair and renewal of fascias, soffits and guttering and the repair and renewal of windows, doors and traditional shop fronts.

Works that improve accessibility for older people and those with disabilities will be included. Only works to the exterior of a premises will be eligible.

District Manager Anthony Bailey said the scheme has been introduced to improve the main shopping area of the town and is not just for ground floor premises but an entire building.

"We want to see an overall improvement in shop fronts. So far there is a lot of positivity about it”, he told councillors.

The scheme was welcomed by Cllr George Lawlor who said there is a huge amount of work to be done on Wexford’s Main Street.

"It’s clear that there are properties, both occupied and unoccupied that require work. You could have a thriving business downstairs and a thriving buddleia plant growing out through the cracks in the wall upstairs”, he said.

"We do need to encourage shop owners to improve their shop facades”, said Cllr Leonard Kelly.

"I think it’s a brilliant initiative. I know a lot of businesses that will avail of it. I think it’s a no-brainer”, said Cllr Garry Laffan.

The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, July 28 and the Council reserves the right to withdraw a grant offer if the work is not carried out within three months after the date of approval.

Grants will not be offered retrospectively and works should not commence in advance of grant approval. Applications must be accompanied by an official estimate from the proposed contractor or trades person along with a current photograph of the premises.

Application forms are available from the Borough District offices at 61 The Bullring or by emailing wexfordborough@wexfordcoco.ie.