Gardaí quickly apprehend man who robbed the till at popular Wexford take-away

Wexford Gardaí were quick to the scene on Sunday night as a “customer” made off with the contents of the till from a popular Wexford take-away.

The man entered Tengs Chinese take-away on Common Quay Street in the heart of Wexford town at around 11 p.m. and ordered some food. A delivery driver returned to the take away carrying cash from deliveries and placed it behind the counter. Obviously seeing an opportunity, the thief suddenly leapt up and grabbed the cash from behind the counter.

At this point, another customer reportedly intervened and tackled the man to the ground and the money was recovered instantly by staff.

Gardaí were then quick to the scene and arrested the suspect and staff and management of the popular take-away wished to thank them for their rapid response.

The amount of money involved was not disclosed, but is believed to have been reasonably substantial.

“This guy would be local and would be known to us,” a garda source said. “He was picked up in the locality and thankfully the money was recovered. He’s now due before a special sitting of the court in Kildare.”

Thankfully, nobody was injured during the course of the incident and while shaken, the members of staff were grateful for the intervention of the customer and gardaí.