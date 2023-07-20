Gardaí investigating early morning smash and grab raid on Wexford town shop

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for information following a smash and grab raid on a shop in Wexford town in the early hours of this morning.

The incident took place at around 5 a.m. at Centra on Trinity Street and saw glass smashed at the front of the shop before “a number of males” entered the premises and proceeded to clear stock from the shelves. Cigarettes were reportedly among the items targeted and the gang were said to have been in and out quite quickly.

A garda spokesman said that the full cost of items taken had not yet been revealed and that CCTV was being analysed.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact us at Wexford Garda Station,” the spokesperson said. “It’s quite a busy street and there may have been somebody out walking a dog or heading to work early in the morning who may have seen something.”

At this stage in the investigation, gardaí don’t believe that the incident is in any way connected to a large smash and grab raid which saw a jeep driven through the front of Joyce’s Expert Electrical in Wexford by thieves in a daring robbery two weeks ago.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident at Centra on Trinity Street is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111.

