GameStop closure could see another vacant unit on Wexford’s South Main Street

GameStop announces it is closing all 35 stores nationwide

South Main Street in Wexford could be about to see another vacant retail unit as video game retailers GameStop Ireland announced that they are closing their 35 stores nationwide.

The chain has seen a major decline in recent years with the Gorey branch having already closed during the pandemic. With a massive move towards downloading games rather than picking up physical copies in store, the writing has been on the wall for some time.

However, this doesn’t make things any easier to take for the handful of staff working in the Wexford store who will now lose their jobs.

In its heyday, GameStop was a thriving enterprise, serving generations of Wexford gamers. The store hosted several midnight game releases and regularly saw large queues outside for the bigger releases.

The news also comes as a blow that South Main Street can ill afford. Already having major issues with commercial vacancy and dereliction, hopes will be high that the unit at 14 South Main Street will not be vacant for long.