Fundraiser for Wexford SPCA will be canine heaven

A fundraiser for the Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (WSPCA) is taking place at Bridge Rovers FC, Castlebridge this Sunday (July 16) from 1-5 p.m. Organised by Sinead Ryan of Lord Leroy’s Lodge the event features a wide array of dog-themed activities guaranteed to entertain both pet and owners.

There will be a garden market with vendors showcasing their doggy products throughout the day, while at 1.30 p.m. Sinead, accompanied by Rob Clegg, will host a special puppy training class for dogs aged up to ten months. Then at 3 p.m. Dec’s Pets hosts a dog show, there will also be music provided by local talents Rachel Grace, Colm Lindsay, and Amy Shinners. There will be goodie bags on offer for the first 45 arrivals and the on-site ice-cream van will run a lucky dip competition with free ice-cream for 40 randomly selected people.

"The reason we decided to run this event is because we believe every animal deserves a happy and fulfilled life,” said Sinead. “The work that the WSPCA carries out is amazing and the costs associated with caring for animals with no homes has to be supported. Since we started Lord Leroy's Lodge the support we have received local and nationally has been amazing and we wanted to give something back by coming together with animal lovers and enjoying a fantastic fundraiser and raising funds for the WSPCA at the same time.”

Entry is €5 with dogs and children free. For more information visit Lord Leroy’s Lodge on Facebook or Instagram.