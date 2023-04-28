Funding of Wexford monument works called into question – ‘If that castle wasn’t owned by a former Oireachtas member it would be allowed to fall’

While Independent councillor Ger Carthy expressed his gratitude that Barrystown Mine in his own Rosslare District was among three historical sites chosen for €100,000 funding under the Community Monuments Fund for 2023, he was left scratching his head over the decision-making process elsewhere.

Along with Barrystown, Tellarought Castle and Mountgarrett Castle in the New Ross District were both also to receive €100,000 in funding to works, the latter of which Cllr Carthy was puzzled by.

"I’d have concerns over the allocation of funding and I’d like to know why Mountgarrett Castle gets €100,000,” Cllr Carthy told the monthly meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District. “Three walls are already collapsed there and yet the department saw fit to give €100,000 un funding to it and let a lot of important sites in the Rosslare District go without. Who makes these decisions?”

Cllr Carthy then suggested a political element in the decision making.

"If the castle wasn’t owned by a former member of the Oireachtas, it would be allowed to collapse. At the minute what we’re going to have is you’ll look through Perspex at the site to see what it used to look like, while the wall is held up with a big RSJ girder.”

The independent councillor seems to be referring to the fact that the castle was owned by the Danehill Company – a company involving former Fianna Fáil Senator Jim Walsh, who Cllr Carthy believes still owns the site which dates from 1409.

"This castle has already fallen down,” he said. “Meanwhile, I’ve a castle in Our Lady’s Island of huge historical and religious significance and I’m being shunned by the department. It’s just not fair.”

Regardless, the councillor feels that there were several historical sites in his own Rosslare District which were more worthy of the €100,000 funding and would represent greater value for money.