From Dundalk to Wexford, ultra-runner covers 230km during 24-hour Festival of Running event

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was Gail Martin

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was Donie Coffey and his daughter Stephanie McKenna from Enniscorthy

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was Ray and Kay O'Brien

Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club Prizewinners; Paddy Rowe presented the first prize in the Men's 12 hour event to Ted Burke

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was Joanne Murphy

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was Sean Murphy his wife Catherine and daughters Jane and Andrea

Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club Prizewinners; Paddy Rowe presented the first prize in the Women's 1 hour event to Katie Wilson

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was Jessie O'Connor

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was Lorraine McMahon

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was members of the Wexford Down Syndrome Club

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was Packy Somers

Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club Prizewinners; Paddy Rowe presented the first prize in the Men's 1 hour event to Ryan Mahon

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was Donie Colfer

Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club Prizewinners; Paddy Rowe presented the first prize in the men's 6 hour event to Alex O'Shea

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was Susan Ennis

Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club Prizewinners; Paddy Rowe presented the first prize in the Women's 24 hour event to Jill McCann who ran a distance of 167.5km.

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was Anthony Kinneely

Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club Prizewinners; Paddy Rowe presented the first prize in the Women's 12 hour event to Lorrain McMahon.

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was Shane O'Bien

Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club Prizewinners; Paddy Rowe presented the first prize in the Women's 3 hour event to Dina Int Zant

Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club Prizewinners; Paddy Rowe presented the first prize in the mens 3 hour event to Thomas Moran

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was Marie Casey Breen

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club was Denise Lenniston

Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club Prizewinners; Paddy Rowe presented the first prize in the Women's 6 hour event to Miriam Dowling

Running in the Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club wasRuth O'Connell and Aideen Quinn

Wexford Marathon Club Festival of Running in Johnstown Castle on Saturday and Sunday in aid of Wexford Down Syndrome Club Prizewinners; Paddy Rowe presented the first prize in the Men's 24 hour event to Paul Twomey who ran a distance of 230.380km.

The winner of the 24-hour event at this year’s Wexford Festival of Running ran a total of 230.525km, the equivalent of running from Dundalk to Wexford. Held in Johnstown Castle, this annual event, now in its fourth year, attracted runners from across the runner, and its marquee race brought out the very best in competitors.

In an outstanding display of endurance Paul Twomey of Mallow Athletic Club set a new course record by completing 171 laps of the course or 230.525km between midday on Saturday, May 6 and noon the following day. So well did Paul perform that the next best runner, Dara O’Brien, was 37 laps behind as the clock struck midday. However, Dara, and third-placed runner Pavel Gorsaik, posted distances that in any other event would have seen them take first place, running 179.667km and 170.282km respectively.

In the ladies race Jill McCann finished narrowly behind Pavel in posting a distance of 167.60km (125 laps), with Irene O’Connor (150.199km) and Eleanor O’Neill (148.031km) in second and third. There were wins for Ted Burke (109.343) in the 12-hour men’s race and local favourite Lorraine McMahon (115.635km) in the women’s race, which saw another Wexford woman Ann Marie O’Brien finish second with a personal best, and in the six-hour race it was Alex O’Shea (77.674km) and Marion Dowling (61.755km) who took the honours.

The three-hours men’s race was won by Thomas Moran (40.997km) while Dina in 't Zandt (34.786km) of Wexford won the women’s event. The men’s one-hour event saw Ryan Mann (16.099km) travel the furthest with Wexford’s Katie Wilson (14.748km) winning the women’s equivalent race.

Locally, Anto Kennedy (83.836km) was the best Wexford runner in the 12-hour men’s race with Dave Nolan (75.425km) and Martin Carroll (72.262km) completing the top three. The top runners from the county in the six-hour events were Anna Monahan (53.666km) and Patrick Fitzpatrick (52.291km), while Paul Driscoll represented Wexford with honour by completing 35.830km in the three-hour distance.

Lastly, in the men’s one-hour race John Murphy was the best from Wexford with a distance of 9.712km.

This year’s event was held to raise funds for the Wexford branch of Down Syndrome Ireland and a special race for children with the condition was held on the Saturday. The organisers of the festival wished to thank the sponsors, all those who helped run the event, and everyone at Johnstown Castle for assisting in what was another successful event.