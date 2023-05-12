From Dundalk to Wexford, ultra-runner covers 230km during 24-hour Festival of Running event
Simon BourkeWexford People
The winner of the 24-hour event at this year’s Wexford Festival of Running ran a total of 230.525km, the equivalent of running from Dundalk to Wexford. Held in Johnstown Castle, this annual event, now in its fourth year, attracted runners from across the runner, and its marquee race brought out the very best in competitors.
In an outstanding display of endurance Paul Twomey of Mallow Athletic Club set a new course record by completing 171 laps of the course or 230.525km between midday on Saturday, May 6 and noon the following day. So well did Paul perform that the next best runner, Dara O’Brien, was 37 laps behind as the clock struck midday. However, Dara, and third-placed runner Pavel Gorsaik, posted distances that in any other event would have seen them take first place, running 179.667km and 170.282km respectively.
In the ladies race Jill McCann finished narrowly behind Pavel in posting a distance of 167.60km (125 laps), with Irene O’Connor (150.199km) and Eleanor O’Neill (148.031km) in second and third. There were wins for Ted Burke (109.343) in the 12-hour men’s race and local favourite Lorraine McMahon (115.635km) in the women’s race, which saw another Wexford woman Ann Marie O’Brien finish second with a personal best, and in the six-hour race it was Alex O’Shea (77.674km) and Marion Dowling (61.755km) who took the honours.
The three-hours men’s race was won by Thomas Moran (40.997km) while Dina in 't Zandt (34.786km) of Wexford won the women’s event. The men’s one-hour event saw Ryan Mann (16.099km) travel the furthest with Wexford’s Katie Wilson (14.748km) winning the women’s equivalent race.
Locally, Anto Kennedy (83.836km) was the best Wexford runner in the 12-hour men’s race with Dave Nolan (75.425km) and Martin Carroll (72.262km) completing the top three. The top runners from the county in the six-hour events were Anna Monahan (53.666km) and Patrick Fitzpatrick (52.291km), while Paul Driscoll represented Wexford with honour by completing 35.830km in the three-hour distance.
Lastly, in the men’s one-hour race John Murphy was the best from Wexford with a distance of 9.712km.
This year’s event was held to raise funds for the Wexford branch of Down Syndrome Ireland and a special race for children with the condition was held on the Saturday. The organisers of the festival wished to thank the sponsors, all those who helped run the event, and everyone at Johnstown Castle for assisting in what was another successful event.