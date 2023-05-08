Free school books will be a ‘ground-breaking measure’ for struggling Wexford families

It was with a particular sense of satisfaction that Fine Gael councillor Jim Moore broke the news of the government decision to make schoolbooks free for all primary and special schools in the country.

Having been involved in the education sector and served on many committees over the years, it’s clearly something that’s close to the heart of the Kilmore Quay based councillor.

“This is massive be beamed,” stating that the initiative, which comes into effect from Autumn 2023, would not only provide free schoolbooks, but also workbooks and copybooks too. “It should massively ease the financial burdens facing some families around back-to-school time.”

Cllr Moore says it’s a measure he’s pushed for for quite some time.

“In 2020, Fine Gael in Government announced a new pilot programme which provided free schoolbooks to more than 100 primary schools which were part of the DEIS programme, in both rural and urban areas,” he said. “I’m delighted to have seen this pilot project expanded to better support families and pupils. The Parents movement has long-sought such an initiative and I am particularly pleased with these developments.

“This ground-breaking, permanent measure will ease some of the financial burden facing families with the back-to- school costs. Around 558,000 children and young people, their families and their schools around the country will benefit from the initiative.”