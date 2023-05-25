‘Forward-thinking’ fair showcases services and products for Wexford families dealing with autism

At the Autism and Disability Fair in The Talbot Hotel on Tuesday evening were He;en Gre, Aisling Foley and Camila Demyter

A trip to Mayo for an event for parents of children with autism was to prove inspirational for Amy Winter. The founder and owner of Little Kneaders, a company which creates sensory dough for children on the autism spectrum, Amy knew as soon as she left that she had to bring something similar to her home county of Wexford.

“I attended a resource fair in Mayo in February and on the drive home I booked a room in the Talbot Hotel, “ said Amy. “I was so inspired by how beneficial it was, for networking, for myself, but also for parents, teachers, SNAs, it was just phenomenal.”

Thus the South East Autism & Disability Resource Fair was born, an event which invited organisations from across Wexford and beyond to gather under one roof and showcase a variety of products and services to the many parents of children with autism in the region. Featuring 42 stalls, the fair not only gave families access to service providers, it also allowed those providing those services to meet one another and network.

Claudia Malocca runs Over the Rainbow, a play therapy service for children aged 3-17, and she said the resource fair enabled her to gather valuable contacts which she will, in turn, be able to pass on to her clients. “An event like this is so needed, I was walking around and seeing organisations that I can recommend to help parents, to give them more supports, it’s so important,” she said.

Her own company provides for children dealing with a wide range of issues.

“It’s for children who have any any kind of behavioural or emotional difficulties, it could be children with disabilities, with anxiety, there’s a wide range that I work within. I come from a background of working with adults with disability and as soon as I discovered play therapy I loved it, it’s a form of counselling; whereas adults talk, children might not have the cognitive ability to do the same, so they play. We’re trained in a way that we can analyse and support them through their difficulties.”

At a neighbouring stall, Terri Morris, was exhibiting the many products her company Little Learning Steps provides.

“We have interactive booklets for kids, we do all different levels, they’re aimed at pre-school kids but we have children of all ages buying them, especially those with special needs,” Terri explained. “We launched a new product last week, it’s a colouring mat, it’s reusable so it can be coloured, wiped off and used again. The fair is brilliant, it’s a great idea, I’ve met people here I wouldn’t have known about before.”

Last year Cottage Autism Network (CAN) hosted the south east’s first ever autism conference, an event which saw representatives from a wide range of organisations come to Wexford to discuss the wider issues affecting those with autism. And chairperson Louise Fitzpatrick said the resource fair was another huge step towards improving the lives of those waiting to access services via the public health system.

“It’s fantastic to have such a wealth of knowledge under one roof, for parents to have all these organisations together, you just don’t get information like this anywhere else,” said Louise. “The parents can pick up all the information while the kids test out all the stuff.”

Many of those providing that information were themselves parents of children with autism, including Shona King of the Collective Sensory Group.

“It’s really hard to navigate the system so having everything here in one place is very forward-thinking. As a parent of children on the spectrum I’ll absolutely be looking for things to bring home,” she said.

When Noreen Moore’s daughter Bonnie was diagnosed with autism she decided to take matters into her own hands, to create an item which would not only speak to her daughter, but hopefully speak to many other children experiencing the same thing. Noreen wrote Bunny Buttons, a book which tells the story of Buttons a “sensitive little bunny living in a very loud and busy world”, and one which she designed specifically for young children with autism.

“I wrote it for my daughter after she got diagnosed,” said Noreen. “She loves reading but, after buying a lot of books I found there was nothing really for her. So I wrote a story where she can relate to the main character.”

With the room becoming increasingly busy and her own stall proving very popular, Amy said she was “blown away” to see her idea finally come to fruition. And not only has she already booked the Talbot for next year’s event, but she now plans to bring this invaluable resource to other counties across Ireland.