Former Wexford town community facility in Wolfe Tone Villas to be redeveloped for housing

A former community facility in Wolfe Tone Villas in Wexford town is to be redeveloped into four Council housing units, a local authority official has confirmed.

The community house was based in two adjoining former Council properties and operated for many years before closing down as it was no longer viable and the group involved indicated they would be happy to see the property reverting back to the Council, according to Sinn Féin councillor, Tom Forde.

He asked officials for an update on the property, wondering if there were any plans in place to turn it back into living accommodation. He said there were people on the housing list from Wolfe Tony Villas who would be interested in living in the area if there were any vacancies.

He said many people were keen to see the community houses returned to Council housing stock although he accepted that the cost involved would be substantial.

Housing officer Helen Meehan confirmed that the community support facility which was based in two local authority houses, has been returned to the local authority which has tendered and awarded contracts for re-development work.

Work has already commenced on re-developing the property, She said the Council will get four units out of what was was houses joined together. The works involved are substantial. She added that the contractor expects the project to be completed by the end of this year.