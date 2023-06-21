Former Wexford residence of the Bishop of Ferns sells for €585,000 at auction

19th century house is set on an acre of mature gardens in Wexford town.

A former Wexford town residence of the Bishop of Ferns has sold at auction for €585,000 – St Mary’s in Summerhill was bought by a Wexford-based couple who intend to use it as a family home.

The hybrid auction held on Wednesday afternoon in the offices of Sherry Fitzgerald Radford, was attended by local bidders in the room and prospective buyers online from Ireland and the UK.

The protected 19th century six-bedroomed house on mature grounds overlooking Wexford town, was guided at €495,000 before the auction and exceeded that figure by €90,000.

The bidding opened at €450,000 and proceeded in €10,000 and €5,000 increments until it reached €585,000, with the vendors said to be pleased with the outcome.

There were three active bidders including the successful purchaser and two prospective buyers from Dublin and England.

"It’s a fantastic location and you can understand why someone would want to live there”, said auctioneer John Radford, adding that the hybrid model of auction has opened up new opportunities for both property buyers and sellers.

Built in 1893, St Mary’s housed County Wexford School of Music from 1989 up to recently. It is situated next door to the current Bishop’s Palace, residence of the Bishop of Ferns Ger Nash and was in fact the original home of the bishop until a swap was made for the site next door.

The property which is listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, includes a two-bedroom apartment with a separate access that was originally the servants quarters and a disused coach house at the rear.

It is set on an acre of landscaped mature gardens and is approached by a sweeping driveway. The accommodation includes six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three main reception rooms and retains many period features including arched sash windows, granite sills, timber shutters and high ceilings.