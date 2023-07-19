Former sacristan (62) left in limbo as he couch surfs with friends for fourth time – ‘I'm getting pissed off’
Having served the Catholic Church for 28 years, spent the majority of his working life as a sacristan, a church clerk, Daragh Walsh did not envisage being homeless as he approached retirement age. Yet, as a member of one of the most vulnerable groups in society; single men in their sixties; he has somehow fallen through the cracks, been left in what he describes as “no-man’s land”.