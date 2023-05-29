Firefighters battle third separate fire at Wexford nature reserve as investigation under way

Some of the damage caused by a forest fire at Raven Point on Sunday night.

With the fire service having battled two separate fires at the Raven Nature Reserve in Wexford last night and in the early hours of this morning (Monday), they are currently rushing back to the beloved Wexford beauty spot again as it seems yet another fire has taken hold there.

Plumes of smoke rising up over Raven Point are once again visible from Wexford town and Wexford Fire Service are again attending the scene.

A spokesperson for the Wexford Fire Service was able to confirm that this was a third, separate fire, located around 200 metres from one of the fires that had been put out in the early hours of this morning.

"It definitely wasn’t a burning ember or anything like that,” he said. “Two units and a tanker are currently at the scene battling the blaze and the National Parks and Wildlife Service and An Garda Síochána are also present.

"We’ve spoken to the gardaí about the situation as it’s getting quite dangerous now and we’ve been out there three times within the space of a few hours. They are aware and they are looking into the matter.”

An investigation into the cause of all three fires, which have badly burned some four acres of protected forest land at the beauty spot, is now under way.

The situation began yesterday (Sunday) evening when smoke could be seen billowing from Raven Point all the way from Wexford town from around 8.30 p.m.

With the country currently under an orange forest fire warning due to the warm, dry weather, the fire service wasted no time rushing to the scene, knowing that the whole forest could be engulfed in flames.

Getting access was a tricky enough process as the blaze was right at the very end of the forest walk at the tip of Raven Point.

Once they managed to get to the scene, the two units from Wexford and one from Enniscorthy set to work on containing the blaze, which stretched over two acres, and brought it under control. However, in total the process took in excess of three hours.

As the fire tenders left the scene at 11.30 p.m., little did they know that they’d be back just a few short hours later to put out a second fire.

At 3.55 a.m., a call came in stating that another blaze had taken hold in the forest, this time closer to the beach car park.

Again, fire fighters leapt into action and tackled the blaze and this one was brought under control in roughly an hour. However, another two acres of woodland were reported to have been burned.

Surveying the damage and standing on charred ground in the sunshine this (Monday) morning, NPWS workers were extremely disappointed and had some theories as to what may have occurred in the hours previous.

"I suppose it could have been anything really,” one said. “A disposable barbecue, a cigarette...but I’d have my suspicions that somebody set fire to it. There was a second fire closer to the entrance hours later. That would be some coincidence.”

The NPWS subsequently stated that, comparatively speaking, the damage had not been huge and that the fire service managed to get things under control before the blaze really took hold and spread into the forest.

"We were very lucky,” the spokesperson said.

A source who attended the scene stated that youngsters had been spotted drinking in the forest on the night of the fire, but stressed that there was no clear cause at this stage and that the gardaí would investigate.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the fire service stressed the importance of exercising caution in woodland areas as the warm weather looks set to continue.

"We are in an orange fire risk at the moment,” he said. “We would urge people not to light any fires near forest areas. Also, it’s important to stress that people should not intervene if they come across a forest fire in an area like this. The best advice is to move a safe distance away and call 999 or 112 immediately.”