Fire service battle to stop blaze spreading through Wexford terraced houses

Wexford Fire Service battle the blaze on the corner of Rowe Street/Lower John Street in Wexford town.

The Fire Service were forced to leap into action first thing this morning as they responded to a major fire in the corner house of a row of terraced house in the centre of town.

Fire service battle to stop blaze spreading through Wexford houses

The property, situated on the corner of Rowe Street and Lower John Street, has been lying vacant and boarded up for some time and was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at around 8.15 a.m.

@byrnebyrne house fire opposite the friary church. Emergency services on scene. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/Y8OHK9Kbev — The Wexfordian (@TheWexfordian) June 1, 2023

The fire had gotten into the roof and was threatening to spread to neighbouring properties along the street. Gardaí were also quick to the scene and proceeded to bang on doors urging residents to evacuate. Many, however, had already self-evacuated and were standing on the street anxiously watching on.

Huge plumes of smoke from the blaze were visible all over town as the fire service got to work, breaking down a door to allow them to access the source of the blaze quickly.

While significant damage is likely to have been done to the house on the corner, the source of the blaze, the fire service were trying their best to prevent further damage to neighbouring properties.

No casualties have been reported at this stage and the fire service seemed to have gotten a handle on things by around 9.15 a.m.

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed that three units of the fire service, gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and the ESB were all in attendance at the scene.

"The source of the fire was a derelict house,” he said. “It’s a property which has seen a fire before. On this occasion, however, the fire damage is significant and unfortunately it spread through the roof to the adjoining property.

"There’s significant damage in the roof of that adjoining property and significant water damage underneath.”