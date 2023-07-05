Fire guts shop at Wexford Park in second blaze at GAA grounds in six months

Questions are being asked as to whether Wexford Park is in need of further investment and upgrading.

The Fire Service attending the scene of a fire at Chadwick's Wexford Park on Monday evening.

Despite a significant investment to install floodlights at the home of Wexford GAA – Chadwick’s Wexford Park – there are question marks around whether further upgrades are required at the facility following a second fire there in a six month period.

Clouds of smoke were visible over the Clonard end of the ground on Monday evening as members of the Wexford Fire Service rushed the short distance from the station to corner between the uncovered stand and the Clonard end terrace.

They battled to quickly bring under control a blaze in a small standalone building on the grounds, home to a shop on match days.

The fire service confirmed that the fire originated in the shop area, the building beside the public toilets, and that the ignition source was an electrical box in the kitchen, with the fire subsequently spreading into the roof and toilet areas.

Two fire brigade units were at the scene within five minutes of the emergency call at 6.50 p.m. and the blaze was quickly brought under control within 20 minutes. However, the shop building was said to have been “destroyed”.

This latest fire follows on from an incident which saw the entire covered stand evacuated ahead of Wexford’s Walsh Cup Final and Allianz Hurling League opener with Galway back in February.

On that occasion, spectators were ordered down onto the pitch ahead of the game, while the fire service got to work tackling a small blaze which had reportedly been started by a faulty air conditioning unit.