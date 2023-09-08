Fire at Wexford supermarket sees staff and customers evacuated

An electrical fire at Pettitt’s Super Valu in St Aidan’s has been quelled after a crew of 12 firefighters were called to the scene. The fire broke out at approximately 4 p.m. today (Friday, September 8) on the roof of Pettit’s causing staff to quickly evacuate customers from the store.

Fire engines from Wexford town and Enniscorthy arrived at St Aidan’s shortly thereafter and the fire was quickly put out. The crews then cleared the scene and carried our safety procedures in the area.

A spokesperson for Pettitt’s confirmed that the fire had been dealt with and there had been no injuries to staff or customers. “The fire was caused by a small electrical fault in the roof but we are all back in the store now and everything is fine,” they said.

While the store is now ready to reopen for business, an IT issue has left the tills out of operation and staff unable to serve customers. However, the spokesperson said they anticipated that this issue would be resolved overnight and that the store would be open for business in the morning.