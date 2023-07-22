Finnlines seeing ‘record-breaking’ growth on Rosslare to Zeebrugge route

Having operated the route for just 12 months, Finnlines revealed that they had set a new record for weekly freight movements on their Rosslare Europort to Zeebrugge route.

Part of the Grimaldi Group, Finnlines revealed that over 1,000 freight units were transported via their service in the second week of July. The service operates three times a week between Rosslare and the Belgian Port and has seen “continuous growth” since it began in July of last year. This latest weekly total represented a 50% growth since February 2023, when an additional vessel was deployed on the service.

Antonio Raimo (Line Manager Grimaldi Lines) said: “It’s another important milestone in our development which we hope continues to further improve. We need to primarily thank our customers for showing faith and investing with us in our plans. Our commitment is to deliver even more options to a thriving market. The partnership with Rosslare Europort has proven to be so far pivotal to our successful development in this highly competitive environment. Allowing fast transit to our North European port Zeebrugge, and having a responsive and imaginative management team to work together with on this project”

Glenn Carr of Rosslare Europort was delighted to see the continued success of another operator out of the Wexford port.

“I am delighted to see the sheer growth in freight traffic on this route and that Rosslare Europort has proven to be the right choice for Antonio, Cormac and the wider Grimaldi Group,” he said. “As we embark on the next phase of the Rosslare Europort project with the largest ever infrastructure investment in the history of the port, it is the long-term partnerships and innovative services we form and deliver that will ensure both the port and its partners continue to jointly enjoy further success and growth.

"Rosslare Europort is Ireland’s number port for direct Ro-Ro and Pax services to Europe and we are truly growing into Irelands gateway for our exporters, importers, manufacturing and tourism sectors that drive our national economy.”