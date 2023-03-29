Final hurdle in long process to secure more CCTV cameras for Wexford town

The last hurdle in a 48-step process to extend Wexford town’s public CCTV system to an additional 13 locations, has been reached, with a Council application submitted to the Garda Commissioner for formal approval.

Wexford County Council’s Joint Policing Committee gave the go-ahead for a request for 20 extra cameras – some in areas where there have been complaints about anti-social behaviour – to be sent to the Commissioner for a formal sign-of, which is expected to take a few months.

In the meantime, the local authority intends to place advertisements seeking tenders for the civil and electrical work required for the installation of the cameras, at an estimated cost of €200,000 which will be 60% funded by the Department of Justice.

The new locations which will add to 33 existing cameras at 18 Wexford town sites are O’ Rahilly Place (towards Skeffington Street), Selskar Street/The Bike Shop, Roman Lane (entrance and inner lane), Henrietta Street, South Main Street (Dún Mhuire in both directions), Upper King Street (in both directions), Redmond Park (view of Spawell Road entrance and Redmond memorial), Redmond Park (view of entrance gate leading to Hill Street car park), Min Ryan Park (entrance and toilet building), Min Ryan Park (view of playground and entrance pathway), Min Ryan Park (view of war memorial and pathways in both directions), Min Ryan Park (view of Skateboard Park, play area and pathways in both directions) and Carrigfoyle Quarry.

The news was welcomed by cathaoirleach Cllr George Lawlor who has campaigned for additional CCTV cameras around the town and complained about the lengthy process involved in securing them, with 48 individual steps to be followed before approval is given.

Cllr Lawlor also said the local authority is examining the entire CCTV system in the town to ensure that all the individual cameras are properly licensed and legally correct.

The decision to install the extra cameras followed a review of the operation of the CCTV scheme in Wexford and consultations between the Data Controller Michael Drea, Council consultants, officials and Garda representatives.