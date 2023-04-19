Final chance to see winning Wexford Drama Group play on home turf before All-Ireland finals

Wexford Drama Group are presenting their multi-award-winning play “The Father” by Florian Zeller one more time on home turf before competing in the RTE All-Ireland Drama Finals in Athlone next week.

They will perform the drama in the Jerome Hynes Theatre of the National Opera House on Monday, May 1 at 8pm. Tickets are available from nationaloperahouse.ie

Directed by Paul Walsh, the cast includes Andy Doyle, Seona O’ Connor, Stephen Byrne, Ceris Brown, Gary Stephens and Bronagh Hogan.

The Drama Group qualified for the All-Ireland Open Finals with the production and based on their drama circuit success, have high hopes of success, having come first overall in six festivals around the country and won dozens of individual awards including Best Director for Paul Walsh, Best Actor for Andy Doyle and Best Set Design for Alan Kelly.

Andy Doyle won Best Actor at nearly every location while Wexford Drama Group chairman Paul Walsh notched up the Best Director prize at several festivals.

In a darkly humorous and deeply poignant translation by Christopher Hampton, “The Father” is a tragi-comic mystery as well as a sobering and realistic family story and an intense and unsentimental look at ageing.

French writer Zeller wrote the play Le Pere in 2012 about a man living with dementia, on which the 2020 film drama The Father starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman is based.

The All-Ireland Drama Festival takes place in Athlone, County Westmeath from April 27 to May 5.

