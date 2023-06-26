Final act revealed for Wexford’s Park Live Festival at Min Ryan Park

Park Live is set to return to the Min Ryan Park in Wexford this August.

Joining Gavin James and The Whistlin’ Donkeys on the bill, the organisers of the Park Live Festival set to take place in Wexford’s Min Ryan Park in August have revealed the final act to round out the festival and it’s sure to cause some excitement.

Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats has been a sensation at venues across the country and the legendary DJ returns to Wexford, following a sold-out show at the Spiegeltent last year, to bring those summer vibes to Min Ryan Park on Saturday, August 19.

Dec Pierce Block Rockin’ Beats first hit Irish airwaves in 2018. The combination of classic 90’s dance hits, timeless R&B and boundless hip-hop was an instant success. In recent years, the show has been brought to the masses, with live shows for thousands in venues up and down the country.

Expect the world’s biggest dance anthems including tracks from Underworld, Faithless, The Prodigy, Chemical Brothers and many more. Block Rockin’ Beats is a show where rave meets rock music and where both music styles unite for one unmissable performance.

Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats will explode onto the Park Live stage on Saturday, August 19. Tickets will go on sale from 9 a.m. this Friday, June 30, from parklive.ie. The event will be strictly over 18s.