Festival of wellness to be held at beautiful Newbay House in Wexford

Self-care will be the order of the day as Wexford Wellness returns to Newbay House and gardens on Sunday, May 28 with a full programme of classes, treatments and workshops to promote well-being.

Last year’s inaugural annual event organised by Suzanne Corrigan raised over €12,000 for Wexford Women’s Refuge and this year, the worthy fundraising beneficiaries will be Wexford MarineWatch and Relay for Life.

Wexford Wellness is offering a large number of events presented by an inspiring group of local holistic health practitioners, all in one convenient and idyllic location.

Participants will be encouraged to tune into mindfulness, take part in fitness classes, avail of treatments and listen to an array of speakers in an outdoor festival atmosphere with catering by food vendors “The Pot Belly Cafe” and “The Crazy Vegetable”.

The day will run from 10 am to 5pm and will start with a cocoa ceremony and yoga, followed by pilates, tai chi, breath work and a class of soul-soothing singing bowls. A wood-fired sauna and an ice bath will be available along with a wide range of treatments in different massage techniques, reiki, kinesiology, acupuncture tongue and pulse diagnosis, card readings, bio energy, sound healing, craniosacral therapy, make-up tutorials and facials. Treatments can be booked on the day with a €20 donation.

The schedule includes workshops and demonstrations on all aspects of wellness with speakers on topics including holistic health, functional and Chinese medicine, nutrition, magical manifesting and boosting your energy and will finish off with a guided meditation.

There will be prizes to be won including a luxury half day package from EKKO at the Talbot Hotel and afternoon tea for two.

Tickets at €38 each, including access to all workshops and classes and a light healthy lunch, can be purchased online in advance at www.wexfordwellness.ie.