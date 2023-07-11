Festival of Running committee donate €3,347 to Down Syndrome Wexford
The Wexford Festival of Running committee has presented a cheque of €3,347 to Down Syndrome Wexford, proceeds from its successful event in Johnstown Castle in May. Welcoming the donation, Down Syndrome Wexford (DSW) confirmed it is hosting a fundraiser in Cahore on Wednesday, August 23 to raise money for “essential therapies for our members”.
"Our families have to source private therapies like speech and language, physiotherapy and occupational therapy as our children cannot wait for years for support from the HSE,” said a representative from DSW.
This fundraiser will feature walks to suit all levels of abilities along the beaches south of Cahore, and entertainment and food provided by local suppliers at The Strand, Cahore.
"With your support we hope that this will become an annual event,” said DSW.
For further information visit Down Syndrome Wexford on Facebook.