Ferry passengers’ plans thrown into chaos as Rosslare to Fishguard service ‘temporarily suspended’

Ferry passengers intending on making the journey from Rosslare Europort to Fishguard in Wales have had their travel plans thrown into chaos in the past 24 hours after ferry operators Stena Line announced that the route has been “temporarily suspended until further notice”.

Less than a week after it arrived in Rosslare to take over from the outgoing Stena Europe, the Stena Nordica has been pulled out of the Wexford port and all sailings between Rosslare and Fishguard cancelled indefinitely, as it travels to Belfast to cover for the Stena Superfast VII vessel, which suffered a fire on board yesterday and had to go for repairs.

There has been no indication of how long these repairs will take, but passengers and hauliers scheduled to travel on board the Stena Nordica to Fishguard have been offered alternative Stena Line sailings via Dublin, a transfer onto Irish Ferries from Rosslare to Pembroke Dock or a refund.

Many passengers expressed their frustrations at the last-minute changes to their plans.

On several occasions in the past, the Stena Europe was pulled from Rosslare to cover other ships on Stena Line's Irish routes. The Europe finished up last week after 21 years on the route, having made 27,456 trips between Ireland and Wales and carried over 7 million passengers.