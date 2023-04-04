Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel sign items for Wexford primary school’s Formula One themed fundraiser

A signed baseball cap from Fernando Alonso is among the items available in the raffle.

A rural Wexford primary school is offering people the chance to own some unique Formula One memorabilia as part of a fundraiser.

Raffles are a common method of raising funds for schools around the country, but rarely does a small school like Danescastle NS in Carrig on Bannow put up prizes like items signed by not one, but two Formula One world champions.

The school is offering the chance to win an Aston Martin F1 team shirt signed by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, as well as an Aston Martin cap signed by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Not your typical school raffle prizes, the parents’ council from Danescastle NS are delighted to have received them.

"A parent of one of the children in our school works for the Aston Martin F1 team,” Sharon Murphy of the parents’ council explains. “Since we launched the draw with the t-shirt signed by Vettel and Stroll, we’ve also managed to get a baseball cap signed by Fernando Alonso, which was signed at the Saudi grand prix a couple of weeks ago (one which Alonso managed to make the podium finishing in third place).

"It’s a closed draw of 250 tickets at €25 each and proceeds are going towards developing the outdoor area at the school. All support is greatly appreciated.”

Tickets can be purchased at klubfunder.com/Clubs/Bannow_Parents_Council/TicketSales.