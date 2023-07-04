Father of Rosslare District outlines plans as he takes chair for council’s last year

As the first council of the newly established Rosslare Municipal District (RMD) prepares to enter its final year, the “father of the district” has underlined the importance of not losing sight of the job in hand. Since its formation in 2019 the RMD has undergone some growing pains but now, after four successful years, new cathaoirleach Councillor Jim Moore said he is keen to continue the good work done thus far.

Having received the chains and taken the chair, Cllr Moore thanked the members for their support while also recognising “the ongoing support of my wife Lucy, my family and my friends”.

Noting that we’d lived through Brexit, a pandemic, and now war in mainland Europe since the RMD was formed, Cllr Moore said he and the other councillors had been tasked with “establishing a district with its identity and culture”.

"Together we continue to establish this district in all its forms and activities, and it’s fair to say that during those years since 2019 we have seen resilience displayed through all our communities,” he continued. Looking ahead to the next 12 months the new chair said housing would clearly be at the centre of everyone’s thoughts.

"Housing continues to be a challenge for us, but it’s fantastic to see the work which has been done so far, and how the housing department is identifying other locations which will be suitable not just for people who live in the district but will also attract people into the district. In the area of tourism we have seen the development of walking and water trails in the district, we’ve looked at our resources and capitalised on them.

"But overall it’s still a work in progress, it’s important we don’t lose sight of our mission and I look forward to continuing the work of the last four years.”

Congratulating Cllr Moore on his appointment, chief executive of Wexford County Council (WCC) Tom Enright described him as a “consummate politician with great experience” adding he had “no doubt you’ll carry out role to an exceptional standard over the next 12 months”.

Having nominated Cllr Moore for the role, outgoing chair Cllr Lisa McDonald said the Fine Gael councillor was “the father of this district” and said that as the “most experienced member of our crew” he would treat the new new RMD Strategic Plan with “the respect and importance it deserves”.

Prior to Cllr Moore’s election, Cllr McDonald had reflected on her own year at the helm, a year in which she had steered many big projects over the line. Noting how the installation of accessible beach mats at Rosslare Strand had been “one of the most emotional and rewarding projects we delivered during my time as cathaoirleach”, she also cited new housing developments in Rosetown and Tagoat as a sign of the district’s growing potential.

Among the tributes were a slideshow of her best moments compiled by District Manager Nóirín Cummins and a comment from Cllr Jim Codd which did not elicit the kind of reply he had perhaps hoped for.

“You would have made quite the robust teacher had you followed in your mother’s footsteps, I think Cllr Carthy and myself both recoiled here at times,” said the Aontú councillor.

“Beavis and Butthead,” came the pithy reply from Cllr McDonald.

Further praise came from Cllr Carthy who commended Cllr McDonald’s “commitment and drive”, Director of Services Annette O’Neill who congratulated the Fianna Fáil councillor for her “passion and fiery energy”, and Chief Executive Tom Enright who said she had “carried out her role with distinction, passion and style, represented the district locally, nationally and internationally, and put her own personal stamp on those projects. You’re finishing the year on a high, you’ve done yourself and your family proud.”