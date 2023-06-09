Family of Wexford man host charity day for search and rescue teams who ‘never gave up on him’

At the PJ Fanning Memorial Pool tournament and Charity Day in The Railway Bar Baldwinstown on Sunday afternoon were Colin Doran, Anne Moore and Francis Moore

Family and friends of the late PJ Fanning of Ballymitty, Co Wexford, gathered in glorious sunshine at The Railway Inn over the bank holiday weekend to fondly remember the much loved father, son, brother, partner and friend.

They gathered with a particular sense of purpose – to give something back to the search and rescue team who spent just over three weeks combing the River Slaney around Ferrycarrig before PJ’s remains were eventually recovered in February of 2019.

Following an action packed day, the family are delighted to reveal that they’ll be presenting a cheque in excess of €7,000 to Slaney Search & Rescue.

"Slaney Search & Rescue were brilliant,” PJ's brother Matt recalls. “They were there every single day searching for him and diving and all that type of thing. The search went on for 22 days and they never gave up on him. It's nice to be able to give something back. It’s not an easy job they do. I know I certainly wouldn’t be able to do it.”

The day itself contained some wonderful entertainment both inside and outside The Railway Inn in glorious sunshine. A total of 64 players battled it out around the pool table for the pool tournament and this was followed by skittles outside.

For the little ones there was face-painting, an ice cream van and Star Wars characters even dropped by to say hello.

There was also a real festival feel to the musical line-up on the day with performances from the likes of Pat C Hayes, Luke Whitty, Borderline, DJ PJ, Open Mic and Delta Dawn, before the laughter could be heard from the next parish over as a group of brave volunteers stepped up for a headshave and leg-waxing.

"We had a great crowd in on the day and we’re delighted with how it went,” Matt said, thanking all who had taken part.

A full tally of the money raised is due in the coming days and a cheque will be presented to Slaney Search & Rescue to thank them for their efforts in PJ’s recovery shortly afterwards.