Eoin Ó Broin attends Wexford Sinn Féin's Easter commemorations

Cllr Tom Forde read the Proclamation of the Republic

TD Eoin Ó Broin was guest speaker

Aoife Rose O'Brien read the poem Rythem of Time by Bobby Sands

Wexford Sein Féin president Dierde Baker

The Lowering of Flags

Ger Sheehan singing Boolavogue

Michael O'Leary read out the names of those who died. and Seamie Davitt

Michael O'Leary, Cllr Tom Forde, Colm Ó'Cuanaigh, TD Eoin Ó Broin and Aoife Rose O'Brien.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Housing and Local Government Eoin Ó Broin made the journey south to Wexford for the Easter weekend to march with his party colleagues and speak at the republican plot in Crosstown as part of Easter commemorations.

Firstly party members paraded around town before making the journey across the bridge to Crosstown where Deputy Ó Broin was among the speakers. Joining him was local councillor Tom Forde who said it was a great occasion.

"The general theme would be to honour the cause that those who gave their lives in 1916 and in subsequent years set out to achieve – a democratic and united Ireland.”

With Housing being Deputy Ó Broin’s brief, Cllr Forde said that thoughts were also firmly fixed on the current housing crisis too.

"I suppose there’s that reference in the proclamation to cherishing all children of the nation equally,” Cllr Forde said. “I think that’s something that hits home given the current housing crisis.

"It was great to have Eoin Ó Broin come down for the commemorations though,” Cllr Forde concluded.

“He’s a frequent visitor to Wexford and I think his mother came from the county. We had a good attendance and it was a nice afternoon.”