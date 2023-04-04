End of an era in Wexford as Sutton’s of Blackwater closes after 74 years in the heart of the community

Click the picture below for a gallery of farewell photos!

Ms Aideen Cullen made a presentation of a cake to CJ and Ann Sutton and staff on behalf of Scoíl Naomh Bríde pictured outside Sutton's Foodstore in Blackwater on Friday. (l to r)- Mary Dempsey, Conor Sutton, Ann Sutton, Aideen Cullen, CJ Sutton, Kerill Sutton and Ann Roche. Pic: Jim Campbell

Anna Roche from 6th class made a presentation of a card signed by all teachers and pupils of Scoíl Naomh Bríde to CJ and Ann Stton outside Sutton's Foodstore in Blackwater on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

After 74 years of service to their beloved Blackwater, the Sutton family have pulled down the shutters on their local shop for the last time. However, before they could do that, before they could bid goodbye to a premises which has served as a shop and post office in the village for over 100 years, CJ and Ann Sutton welcomed the community inside for one last chat, one final goodbye.

From the moment the shop opened for its last day of trading loyal customers began making their way in, some taking the opportunity to stock up on essentials, most just eager to share the moment with a family who have been part of the fabric of Blackwater for as long as anyone cares to remember. Initially ran by the local sergeant and his wife (Mr and Mrs Dunne) the shop passed into the hands of Cyril and Una Sutton, CJ’s parents, in 1949 and remained in the family name from that point forth.

Jane Purcell has lived in Blackwater all of her life and was keen to pay tribute to all of the Suttons.

“I’ve been shopping here since I was a child and I’m 77. My parents would have known his aunt Madge, and Cyril and Una who were here before that,” said Jane. “It’s like a little small community and you can’t beat these small shops, but unfortunately they’re all going; CJ used to deliver the gas down to me, I’m after getting four cylinders off him, I don’t know what’s going to happen when they’re gone."

In past times the shop also served as a place to make a phone call, a process which involved an intermediary as Jane explains.

“CJ’s aunt Madge was in the post office at the time that Cyril and Una were here. There was a phone box here in the shop and Madge used to put you through, and we used to be thinking ‘I hope she’s not listening’. It seems like another lifetime now.”

Michael Mangan’s memories may not stretch as far back as Jane’s, but he too was in the mood to reminisce on a day when nostalgia was in the air.

“It’s a very sad day, I remember years ago when my dad was alive I’d bring him here for the pension on the Friday and the usual few bottles of Guinness in the Saucers. All we have now are the memories of those good times from years ago,” he said.

Further tributes came from Bridget Whelan and Eugene McLoughlin, both of whom have known CJ for many years.

“I knew CJ’s mother and his aunt, they were very sincere, nice people,” said Bridget. “CJ worked very hard here and I wish him the very, very best in his retirement.”

Eugene, fresh from playing the Bull McCabe in The Wayside Players version of The Field, talked about growing up beside CJ and the rest of the Suttons. “We’ve been here as long as Suttons have been here, the shop is an institution locally, it’s all I’ve ever known anyway, coming in here as a child. I worked here as a young lad, the Suttons were always great neighbours and great in the parish, CJ has been here seven days a week every week for as long as we can all remember.”

With people milling around the shop, sharing stories over cups of tea, some younger members of the community began slowly gathering underneath the petrol pumps. Calmly directed by their teachers, the 220 pupils of Scoil Naomh Bride arrived to offer their thanks to CJ, Ann and the rest of the Sutton family.

Principal of the school Kathleen O’Brien summed up what the local shop had meant to generations of Blackwater children. “It’s been a place for everybody to call to, there was always a very warm welcome here right down through the years, we had Cyril and Una, Madge and Mary Ann, Vincent and CJ, and then, following Vincent’s sudden passing, Ann and CJ – they carried on the great tradition ever since, and we’re so grateful to them.

"Whenever you went into the store there was always a very warm welcome from them and all the staff, you never went into Sutton’s in a hurry, you went in, had a chat and caught up on all the local news, and went out feeling good, forgetting any troubles you had going in.”

Although the shop has now closed, the Post Office will continue to operate and Kathleen wished Ann and Mary every blessing as they carried on serving the community. Thanking CJ for his many years of work, the school principal then led the presentations, which included a miniature forklift, a cake, and a card signed by every pupil in the school.

It was then left to Ann and CJ to sum up their feelings on a day which the former admitted she had been dreading.

“It’s a very emotional day, we’ve been dreading it. I married CJ’s brother Vincent and he passed away suddenly nine years ago, and we were left to take it over from there. Times are getting tough and none of my sons were interested in taking over, CJ wants a rest now, he was working seven days a week, 24/7.”

The final word had to go to the man himself, the man who greeted every well-wisher with a smile, a hug, a handshake, as he held his own emotions in check.

“It’s a tough day. It’s only 10 a.m. and there’s so many people here, it’s great to see everyone showing their support,” said CJ. “The shop itself is here over 100 years. My mother started working here in 1943 and my parents married in 1949 and took over then, my brother passed away suddenly in 2014 and it’s been tough going since then. I’ll be taking it a bit easier now anyway.”