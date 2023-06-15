Emerging creative talent receives support through Wexford Arts Office’s bursaries and mentorships

Emerging artists from Wexford have been given the opportunity to enhance their skills and hone their craft thanks to supports from the local arts office. Announcing its residencies, mentorships and summer school scholarships for 2023, the Wexford Arts Office has confirmed that visual artist Olivia O’Dwyer and playwright Megan O’Malley have received the Tyrone Guthrie bursary and will now spend two weeks at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre at Annaghmakerrig, in Co Monaghan.

Each bursary covers all board and lodging expenses for a two-week period, the use of a studio, and a stipend of €300 towards expenses.

Megan studied as an actor in the Gaiety School of Acting before going on to UCD to gain her MA in Theatre Practice. Megan has been involved in the creation of several new productions since graduating from GSA. Megan’s first play HOME ran in The New Theatre in 2018 with great success. In 2020, Megan was one of eight playwrights selected as part of the Wexford Playwright studio where she developed her new play Forgive Me Father under the mentorship of Billy Roche.

Olivia has had solo exhibitions in The Wexford Arts Centre, the Creative Hub Studios, and, most recently, in the Kevin Kavanagh Galleries, Dublin, last October. She has previously been involved in the Living Arts Project with Wexford Arts Centre and Wexford County Council in 2016 and 2022.

Local writers, Caroline Lawless and Joy Redmond, have been selected by the Irish Writers Centre to receive professional literary mentoring over the next eight months as part of its annual national mentoring programme. Caroline writes creative non-fiction short stories and essays carved from her life experiences. Her work has appeared in Tether's End Magazine and The Irish Times.

Joy’s poetry, plays and films have been showcased at the Gap Arts Festival and some of her work has also been adapted for the stage.

Lastly, the Arts Department of Wexford County Council has announced two scholarships for the Drama League of Ireland’s Residential Summer School which takes place at the University of Limerick from July, 22-29. These scholarships have been award to Kathleen Byrne (The Wayside Players Blackwater) and Elaine Jordan (Bunclody/Kilmyshall Drama Group). The Drama League of Ireland (DLI) is the national representative body for amateur drama groups, societies and individuals. The Summer School facilitates participant’s artistic development by furthering their knowledge and experience with other professionals involved in the theatre-making world.