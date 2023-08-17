Emergency services attend four car collision in Wexford

Emergency services are attending the scene of a road traffic accident involving up to four vehicles just outside Wexford town this afternoon.

The incident took place at around 2 p.m. at the far side of Wexford bridge, near Ferrybank Motors. Eye-witnesses confirmed that four vehicles appeared to be involved and at least one person seemed to be injured.

Thankfully, it was confirmed that all injuries were minor and those involved were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalisation.

As the National Ambulance Service and Gardaí tended to the scene, traffic was building up in both directions. Significant tailbacks were reported stretching onto the Castlebridge Road at Ardcavan and also right back across the bridge in the opposite direction and onto Wexford Quay.

Motorists were being urged to avoid the area until the scene was cleared and emergency services expected this to be complete just after 3 p.m.

