Edible gardens will tackle loss of biodiversity across County Wexford

Dr Daly takes some of the younger students through the finer details of growing your own food.

The cost of living crisis may have us all checking what goes into our shopping baskets but now, thanks to a new initiative from the Wexford Environmental Network (WEN), we may all soon be able to live off the land. Gathering in the gardens of The Wexford Chamber of Commerce the WEN team were joined by pupils from the Mercy School and Selskar College as they began a project which they hope will take off across the county.

Entitled ‘ENViTE’ (Edible Network Villages and Towns, Eire) the aim of the project is to “connect communities in villages and towns all over Co Wexford around urban gardening, with a special focus on edible food”.

In between planting seedlings, WEN member Susanna D'Aslenzi explained the importance of ENViTE in the modern-day climate.

“The reasons that led us to create this project are many, and most have to do with the environment which, as we know, is suffering a great loss in terms of biodiversity,” she said. “Our first goal is to protect and enhance biodiversity, and we intend to do so by planting food for us, but also for insect pollinators as well as the many other creatures that are part of nature.

“The edible gardens are strictly chemical free, we encourage a permaculture approach where plants, animals and insects interact and work together to balance out any need for pesticides or herbicides. We don’t expect everyone to be self-sufficient of course, but we need to get closer to this world, to cherish it and have a better understanding and appreciation of how lucky we are.”

In addition to students from the local schools and a number of volunteers, the team were joined by award-winning gardener Mary Reynolds, plant biologist Dr Cara Daly of SETU, and head gardener at Johnstown Castle Ciaran Fitzgerald. Also present was science teacher at Selskar College Kevin Barry who said projects like these were very much in keeping in what he and his colleagues were teaching in their classrooms.

“I’m in charge of sustainability at the school, it’s something we’re taking very seriously and looking to get involved in as many local initiatives as possible,” said Kevin. “This one is particularly exciting because it’s giving students access to ‘from the ground up’ situations, showing them where their food comes from and to understand the process."

The Selskar students had germinated their seeds at the school beforehand and will, over time, return to see how they are progressing, and Kevin said this issue is part of the curriculum now.

“I love being able to teach them about the plant life, germination, biodiversity and sustainability; these topics are now a massive part of the junior cycle, across all subjects not just science. It’s a really wholesome activity. The students have planted beans, potatoes, onions, and will become part of this community, and we hope then to continue with this process as it goes along, to keep them connected to it.”

WEN is hoping to expand the ENViTE to other locations across the county and anyone with an interest in joining the group can contact them at wexforden@gmail.com