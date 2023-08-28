Dublin’s Danny Carroll and Liverpool’s Laurie Shaw to join forces for special Wexford gig

Dublin and Liverpool’s finest are set to combine in Wexford next month as Danny Carroll and Laurie Shaw hit the stage in Casey’s of Wexford as part of their nationwide tour.

Occupying his own place within the Dublin scene going back years, Danny Carroll is the co-curator of A Litany Of Failures, a compilation series showcasing independent artists across Ireland.

Having gigged in various projects, he’s opened for kindred spirits such as Jeffrey Lewis and Pavement guitarist Spiral Stairs, before the time came to work on his debut solo album. Enlisting the help of Belfast based producer Chris W. Ryan (New Dad, Just Mustard, Robocobra Quartet), in January 2023, he released his debut solo single Affection.

Now living in Ireland, Wirral-born prolific songwriter and producer Laurie Shaw regularly gigs in Cork, Dublin and across Liverpool. He’s released over 100 albums to date and has been compared to the likes of Pulp, Edgar Jones and even Arctic Monkeys.

The pair are set to team up for a special tour which will see them arrive at Casey’s in Wexford on Friday, September 22 for a show at 9 p.m. Entry is free of charge and everyone at Casey’s is excited for what promises to be a big show.