‘Drive to Survive’ F1 star Guenther Steiner gives thumbs up to young Wexford motorsport enthusiasts

Aspiring young Wexford drivers, mechanics and engineers got a pretty high-profile shout-out from the very pinnacle of motorsport during the week.

One of the stand-out stars of the universally acclaimed Netflix series Drive to Survive and boss of the Haas Formula One team Guenther Steiner took time out of his busy schedule to give a few words of encouragement to young people in the Model County starting out in motorsport.

Steiner was speaking from the pit lane ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort and was in buoyant mood ahead of the return to Formula One action after the summer break.

"Hi guys and girls at Wexford Youth Academy,” he beamed to the camera “We are here in Zandvoort. I was just told that you guys are into motorsport and that some of you are very young starting out in go-karting, some of you are rallying. I started out in rallying as a mechanic and now I’m running and F1 team.

"I just want to say guys, just keep doing what you like to do and you will be good it. Be it as a driver, working as an engineer, marketing, as a mechanic, whatever. But keep on trying to improve and it will take you somewhere in life.”

Wexford Motor Club founded its Youth Academy back in 2015 with the aim to nurture and encourage more local young people into motorsport. Aimed at those aged from 8 up to 21, it aims to drive engagement through safe and fun workshops which encourage learning and team work and focus on participation in the sport.

No doubt the youngsters in the academy will have taken great inspiration from the words of an F1 legend.