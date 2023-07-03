Dream voyage of Wexford man Sean Boyce from sea-crazed kid to Rosslare cruise ferry captain

The view out over the Irish Sea from Rosslare Europort is one which local man Sean Boyce has grown up with. As a youngster he’d keep an eagle-eyed watch from the top of Delaps Hill as ships came and went. He’d chart their course out to the horizon from the beach or the cliff-top.

Nowadays though, he takes in a similar view, albeit from a totally different vantage point – from the bridge of the Stena Vision, a 40,000 tonne, 176 metre state of the art cruiser ferry with a crew of 110 and capable of carrying up to 1,300 passengers. The imposing ship is the newest arrival from Stena Line and it’s been left in the capable hands of someone who has sailed all over the world only to find himself back in the familiar waters off his Rosslare Harbour home.

From a maritime-obsessed youngster, Sean has risen to the rank of Captain, or Senior Master, and on Friday, for the first time, he welcomed holidaymakers on board and embarked on the first of many journeys between Rosslare and Cherbourg in France.

In many ways, it’s a dream come true for the Rosslare native, and the fact that it’s materialised so close to home makes it even more special.

Captain Sean Boyce on the ridge of the Stena Vision.

"When you go to sea, you always dream of being Captain of a ship,” he says. “It really is a dream when you start off because you’ve so much to go through to get to this point. But to be offered the position of Senior Master in your home port on a ship that’s been newly introduced onto the route, it’s a huge opportunity and a very proud moment for me and everybody connected to me. It’s a huge honour.”

Of course, growing up in Rosslare, the sea was always going to hold a certain pull for Sean as he grew up. It’s something that was in the blood too, with his father John spending many years at sea.

We’re the type of family that every day we get up and look at the weather forecast first and then you think about whatever else is going to happen in the day because you’re just connected to the sea

"My Dad was 43 years at sea, starting off with British Rail,” Sean says, speaking from the bridge of the Stena Vision. “Our house is named ‘Avalon’ after one of the first ships he sailed on. That small boat harbour you can see over there wasn’t even in existence when I was a small chap on the boat strand, learning all about life at sea and listening to all the stories from the likes of the Shiel family, who’d be related to us as well.

"I’ve a long tradition in the RNLI here in the harbour as well, both myself and my family, so it’s in the blood really. We’re the type of family that every day we get up and look at the weather forecast first and then you think about whatever else is going to happen in the day because you’re just connected to the sea.”

The Stena Vision.

While Sean tried a couple of different jobs, none had the same sense of adventure as a life at sea and he decided that’s where his future lay. It would take him all over the world, from Brazil to China and all over Europe.

"Listening to the stories of far flung places and funny stories from on board ships growing up, as I became a teenager I became more and more conscious of it and learning what the job entailed,” he recalls.

"I tried a couple of jobs ashore to begin with. I trained as a cabinet maker and that, but the sea was in me so I probably just had to go and try it at least. I started off as a deck boy and got great encouragement from the guys I worked with back in those days. I’ve never forgotten that because only for all those people and that encouragement, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

It’s a complex process to get to the stage of having a vessel like the Stena Vision under your command. Despite being relatively young at 40, there’s been a lot of water under the bridge, a lot of nautical miles covered and a lot of hard work to get Sean to his present position.

"I said I’d try the officer route and see how it went and thankfully things went well for me,” he recalls.

To be able to come home to Rosslare Harbour… is just amazing. It’s an eight minute walk from my front door to the door of my cabin if I walk briskly

“I worked incredibly hard, because I knew I had to. I went away to the UK to study and step by step got all my qualifications. I worked for the Scottish government for several years then as commanding officer of one of their vessels and then I got the chance to come back into Stena Line and the commercial world. That was another big challenge and I’ve always looked for challenges in my career. Thankfully, it’s gone well and we’re embarking on another huge challenge now.”

Given those long months and years spent at sea all over the world, it’s semi-miraculous that Sean now finds himself back where it all began – in Rosslare Harbour.

Stena Vision.

"To be able to come home to Rosslare Harbour where you’ve looked down since the day you were brought home from the hospital, the spray landing on your garden, is just amazing,” he beams. “It’s an eight minute walk from my front door to the door of my cabin if I walk briskly, that’s such a huge bonus.

"It adds a lot of pressure too though. We’re good in Ireland at analysing and talking about our own, so there is pressure there. But the pride far outweighs all of that.”

As Senior Master… you’re not just in command when you’re at sea, but you’re working closely with management on budgets and targets and then safety is always the number one consideration

In terms of pressure, there must be quite a lot of it when you’re responsible for a 40,000 tonne ship, 110 crew and up to 1,300 passengers.

“There’s a lot that goes along with it,” he concedes. “As Senior Master, you must have visibility across all aspects of the vessel. You’re not just in command when you’re at sea, but you’re working closely with management on budgets and targets and then safety is always the number one consideration. Ensuring everybody is safe and happy on board is the main thing.

Stena Vision.

"There’s a huge amount of information flow that you have to deal with all the time. It’s a huge responsibility and, realistically, people’s lives are in your hands. Each decision you make has an impact on the safety of everyone on board."

While Sean has served on the bridge of countless ships throughout his career, the Stena Vision is set to occupy a special place in his heart. He’s already spent months on end getting to know her as she’s been kitted out in a shipyard in Gdansk and he’s excited to finally welcome enthusiastic holidaymakers on board.

She’s a true passenger ship with over 400 cabins and extensive passenger areas and facilities… She’s a big lady – the tallest ship ever to operate out of Rosslare.”

"I’ve just come from the Stena Adventurer which was operating between Dublin and Holyhead,” he says. “That was a huge vessel with a great crew and great management structure. This one is a big step up for Stena Line out of Rosslare to Cherbourg. She’s a true passenger ship with over 400 cabins and extensive passenger areas and facilities. We’ve got the spa down below, the restaurants, the bars. She’s a big lady – the tallest ship ever to operate out of Rosslare.”

Stena Vision.

In terms of the facilities on board, the Stena Vision is an impressive proposition. It makes the crossing of between 17 and 19 hours eminently doable. There are 485 passenger cabins, including 42 pet friendly cabins. There’s an array of different bars and restaurants and a nightclub bar which offers on board entertainment, as well a play area that the smallest seafarers will love exploring and entertainment for teens etc too.

Most impressive of all though is the Nordic Spa. With treatment rooms, relaxation areas and jacuzzi baths with huge open views over the sea as you travel, it’s a far cry from running for a boarding gate or stressing over whether your bag will fit in the overhead bin or if you’ll have to wear a week's worth of clothes to avoid further charges.

Captain Sean Boyce on the ridge of the Stena Vision

On Thursday, the crew on board were busily putting the final touches to everything to ensure they were ready for the change of pace that comes with welcoming excited holidaymakers aboard.

“I’m very excited,” Sean said. “We’ve done a huge amount of work in the past three months. We were in Remontowa Shipyard in Gdansk (Poland) for a long time carrying out modifications to bring her into operational readiness and to bring it up to the standard expected by our passengers and that we want to provide.

"But the work really starts tomorrow (Friday). Our crew are now together about 26 days as a full crew and the amount of things we’ve turned around in that time for inspections by national authorities etc and to comply with regulations has been immense. Now all that work is nearly done and we’re about to bring people on their holidays, which is a great change of atmosphere. We go from that hard graft to a more family friendly buzz of people who are heading off on holidays and are hugely excited to come on board and see our ship. It’ll be a different focus and a different vibe and we’re really looking forward to it.”

The addition of a second vessel onto the route is a real signal of intent from Stena Line too, as they look to keep apace with the fastest growing port in Ireland.

Stena Vision.

"We’ll be flat out,” Sean smiles. “We have our freight customers to keep happy too and that’s a huge part of our business. We’ll be looking to balance that passenger and freight mix so that we can maximise the capability of the ship.

"The beauty of bringing the Stena Vision in is that we now have two ships operating back to back Cherbourg to Rosslare, with the Stena Horizon as well. They’ve done a huge amount of work in recent years to establish the trade and set a standard. We’re now looking for synergy with the Stena Horizon. We can learn so much from them and we can compliment each other really well.”