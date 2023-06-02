“Dream come true” for Wexford Drama Group with standing ovation on opening night at the Abbey Theatre

It was a “dream come true” for Wexford Drama Group when they opened on the Peacock stage of the Abbey Theatre on Thursday night in their award-winning production of Florian Zeller’s tragi-comic mystery “The Father”.

The first of four performances from June 1 to June 3 was a sold-out show that resulted in a standing ovation and a glowing review from the executive director of The Abbey Mark O’ Brien who called it “a wonderful production”.

Wexford Drama Group earned the honour of appearing at Ireland's national theatre by winning the Abbey Theatre Award at this year’s RTE All-Ireland Drama Festival in Athlone.

“It was a dream just walking through the stage door of The Abbey. It was surreal”, said director Paul Walsh. “We can’t believe it. The actors have their names on the dressing rooms. We don’t get treated like that. It’s so far away from what we are used to. It’s one of those things that may never happen again, lightning in a bottle, and we are going to enjoy it and make the most of it.

“The opening night was a great start. It was sold out and we got a standing ovation. Lots of people travelled from Wexford to see it. The feedback was great”, said Paul.

The Wexford production is on stage again on Friday night at 8pm and on Saturday at 2.30pm and 8pm. Tickets are on sale at https://booking.abbeytheatre.ie.

The Father, starring Enniscorthy man Andy Doyle, who won the award for Best Actor in the All-Ireland Drama Festival this year, is a darkly humorous and deeply poignant family story that takes an unsentimental look at ageing.