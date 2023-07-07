Double retirement party for popular HSE Wexford staff

The friends and family of Roisin Barry and Heather Boxwell gathered at the Newbay House Hotel recently to celebrate what was the end of an era for both women. Roisin and Heather had spent many years working as dental nurses in Wexford Primary Care Centre, Grogan’s Road, and the County Clinic as it was previously known, before retiring last month.

To mark the occasion they had a night of celebration with colleagues, family and friends as they began planning for the future. Reflecting on the contribution made by both ladies over the years, Helen Sinnott said, “Roisin and Heather were very popular members of staff, hardworking, kind hearted and generous they will be missed by colleagues and patients alike.”