DJ Jenny Greene sells out 1,000 tickets for Wexford’s Spiegeltent Festival in just three minutes

Lantern Events trying to secure a second date

It took Wexford promotions company Lantern Events three minutes on Thursday morning to sell 1000 tickets for a Jenny Greene show at the town’s Spiegeltent Festival in October.

The tickets went on sale at 10 am this morning and were snapped up with a lightning speed that impressed even Lantern’s boss Brian Byrne who is now trying to secure a second Wexford date.

"There is a phenomenal audience here. After County Wexford, our next biggest Spiegeltent audience is south Dublin, followed by Cork,” he said.

Brian said the bulk of the tickets were purchased online and many people don’t realise that if they queue outside the Lantern premises in a former church in Rowe Street in Wexford town they are guaranteed tickets for any event as they will be reserved first.

Brian may have been taken aback by the sheer speed at which the tickets sold out, but he has no doubt about DJ Jenny Greene’s popularity.

"She has had a very successful 20-year radio career. She is extremely popular. Many people have seen her at festivals and it’s genuinely a great live show”, he said, adding that he hopes to be able to announce a second Spiegeltent date soon.

Greene has been at the forefront of the Irish dance music scene for almost two decades, having started out at the age of 17 as a dance music columnist, radio presenter and DJ.

At the age of 21 she earned herself a spot in the Guinness Book Of Records breaking the record for the World’s Longest DJ set.

Her Saturday night dance show ‘Electric Disco’ on RTÉ 2FM has been a mainstay for Irish lubbers for the past 15 years, leading to an album release back in 2009. Her electrifying sets are a diverse mix of house, electro and old school classics.

Jenny regularly performs to sell-out crowds at both arenas and festivals and is now getting ready for an epic night at Wexford Spiegeltent Festival on October 20, with hopefully another date to be added.

The Spiegeltent Festival has been bringing a diverse range of acts to Wexford for the last decade, including music, comedy and theatre.