Discover family histories behind heraldic emblems at Wexford’s Johnstown Castle

A painting of Johnstown from the early 20th century with a FitzGerald heraldic banner flying over the castle.

The Parris painting of Hamilton Knox Grogan Morgan, his wife Sophia Maria Rowe, their daughter Elizabeth and dogs Gandalore and Fid.

Booking has opened for three special tours of Johnstown Castle which will focus on the heraldry used by its owners over the centuries.

The tours will be led by Peter Henry, author of a book called The Heraldry of Johnstown Castle: A Wexford Estate’s Armorial History (2019) and a former sub-editor with the People Newspapers who is now Communications Officer with the Archdiocese of Dublin.

Johnstown is decorated with many heraldic emblems – – birds, bears, griffins, lions and more – representing the families who owned the estate.

The interior and exterior feature coats of arms connected to the Grogans and their descendants, many of them indicating the marriages that took place between them and other wealthy families, including names such as Esmonde, Reynolds, Jervis, Rowe, Knox, Coote, Forbes and Fitzgerald.

Beyond the castle itself, many documents and other items connected to the castle’s proprietors are marked with these intriguing decorations.

The tours will be held on Saturday, April 22, Saturday, May 13 and Saturday, June 17 and tickets must be booked in advance at johnstowncastle.ie.

Peter will lead interested members of the public through the castle and grounds pointing out and identifying various items of heraldry while giving a general introduction to this colourful, esoteric subject.

The tour will be especially interesting to local history enthusiasts who want to further their knowledge of the castle and its owners, from the Esmondes to the Grogans, FitzGeralds and Lakins.

Peter’s book which he researched and wrote while working as a journalist in Wexford, is back in stock in the visitor centre shop at the castle as well as at Red Books, St Peter’s Square, Wexford, and Rafter Street, Gorey, priced €18.

The Hamilton Knox Grogan Moran coats of arms.

He spent a lot of time decoding the emblems, unearthing the history surrounding them and identifying the families who were entitled to display them, putting all the knowledge together in the illustrated and user-friendly book.

He carried out research in the manuscript room of the National Library where he discovered emblems of the families in seals, letterheads and other documents. Another source of archive material was the records of the Ulster King of Arms and the College of Arms in London.