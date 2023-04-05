Discarded syringes lead to safety fears for Wexford students carrying out street litter clean-ups

Wexford CBS secondary school has stopped students taking part in litter picks on surrounding streets for health and safety reasons due to the proliferation of discarded heroin syringes and other drugs paraphernalia.

Deputy principal Cllr John Hegarty told a Wexford Borough District Council meeting that the student rubbish clean-ups are no longer taking place following reports in recent weeks of large numbers of needles being left lying around Green Street, Thomas Street and Talbot Green.

The revelation came as fellow councillor Tom Forde called for a meeting of gardai, residents, local schools representatives and management of the nearby homeless men’s hostel, Ozanam House, to address issues of drug use, drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour centred around a laneway in Talbot Green where gates were recently installed by the local authority as a prevention measure.

Cllr Leonard Kelly said the gates don’t seem to be working as people are climbing over them to gain access to the lane and suggested that further action might be needed.

Cllr Forde who originally asked for the gates to be erected, on behalf of residents, said if the gates are not successful in stopping anti-social behaviour, the Council may need to look at the larger picture.

He suggested that the Borough Engineer Eilis Furlong, local residents, gardai, schools and Ozanam House representatives “get around a table and have a meeting to make sure we are doing everything that can be done.”

The Sinn Féin councillor said his original request was for the laneway to be blocked up and he admitted being reluctant about the proposal because the Council shouldn’t be closing pathways around the town.

"But when it gets to a certain point, you don’t have any other option to protect public safety.”.

“It’s very dangerous to have needles lying around the place”, said Cllr David Hynes, an addiction counsellor,. “I’m told that some of the people responsible have been dealt with but the problem is still there.”

He agreed with the idea of inviting Ozanam House in to discuss the issue, saying “we all feel that some of it is coming from that direction”. He added: “It’s a wider societal issue about needles but when this will be tackled, I don’t know.

"I don’t know what you can do with that gate because you can’t be putting walls up all over the town”, he added.

Cllr Hegarty stressed that the issue should be addressed without delay. “It’s something that if we’re going to do it, we should do it now. We should do it sooner rather than later. I have no issue with trying out the gate but it’s too early to say that it doesn’t work.

"I have my concerns, particularly in relation to the Ozanam House element, that is a concern.

“I know the school was involved in regular rubbish picks around the area but that won’t be happening now.”