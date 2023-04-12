Deputy Garda Commissioner presents cheque for €6,500 to Wexford’s Kit out the Refuge fund

The Deputy Commissioner of An Garda Síochána Anne Marie McCarthy presented a cheque for €6,500 to the Kit Out the Refuge fund for Wexford Women’s Refuge which is to be built in Maudlintown.

The money was raised at the Coiste Céim National Garda Sports Awards held in the Talbot Hotel, Wexford last November, and attended by the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Coiste Céim is the governing body of sports clubs within An Garda Síochána.

Sergeant Mick Morris and Detective Garda Colm Dunne organised a raffle and collection at the event as part of the ongoing refuge fundraising campaign coordinated by Piercestown man Tom Coleman which was realised over €80,000 to date.