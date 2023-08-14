Demolition day for iconic Dun Mhuire Theatre – ‘It’s a sad day for Wexford’

“It's a sad day for Wexford, that’s all I can say.” Those were the words of veteran Wexford councillor Davy Hynes as work officially got under way to demolish the iconic Dun Mhuire theatre in the heart of the town.

The building is set to be demolished from the rear and it's understood that the front façade will be left intact until further plans for the development of South Main Street are put in place. The process will take weeks to complete.

Following a series of legal issues, Wexford County Council completed the purchase of the theatre from the Wexford parish for a fee believed to be in the region of €400,000. Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Tom Enright previously revealed ambitious plans for the regeneration of Wexford’s South Main Street which included a new civic space, retail units and apartments.

In the meantime, a 400-capacity modular performance space is to be built on the site of the old Crazy Prices/Tesco site at the Crescent in time for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann next year.

The local authority’s decision to demolish the theatre building has met with its fair share of criticism. Among those critics is Sinn Féin councillor Davy Hynes who feels that the people of Wexford have been sold short.

"I never actually thought it would happen. I always felt that something could’ve been done to save the Dun Mhuire,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s the people of Wexford who paid for the parish hall. What it all boils down to is that the church was happy enough to come to the people looking for money when it was being built, but there wasn’t much consideration for the people of Wexford when it was being sold off.

"There are certain subjects that people are afraid to go near, but I’m not afraid to say it. We should be able to question these things. Why weren’t the people of Wexford asked for their opinion? If people were properly consulted on things, maybe something could've been achieved to save the building.”

Cllr Hynes says that he’s actively working with a number of groups, including the Confraternity Band, who are still left without a home since the Dun Mhuire was closed.

"I think it’s terrible really,” Cllr Hynes concluded. “The Dun Mhuire isn’t the only building we’ve seen this type of thing either. We have a lot of historic buildings that have been allowed to fall apart. Other towns would renovate them and put them into use. I think we’re very bad at that type of thing in Wexford.

"But the Dun Mhuire’s fate is sealed now and there’s probably no point crying over spilt milk. I just hope that this new auditorium in the Crescent goes some way towards addressing the needs that the town has.”