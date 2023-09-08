Customers in Wexford town set to enjoy improved water quality and supply

Sixty households across Wexford are set to be connected to a new water mains.

Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Wexford County Council is replacing approximately 600m of ageing backyard service connections with modern water mains, which will allow for 60 households to be connected to the new mains.

The works, which are due to begin over the coming days, are a critical step in conserving water and reducing high levels of leakage which has been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers. This vital project will bring benefits to homes in Devereaux Villas, providing a more resilient and robust water supply for local residents.

Backyard services are typically found in older areas, often installed to the rear of a customer’s property and usually made of cast iron or lead. Due to the age and deteriorating condition of the pipework, they are often a significant source of leakage and supply disruption for customers. Backyard services are usually shared, running through a number of neighbouring properties making it difficult to detect and repair leaks. Where properties share a connection, leaks and bursts affect all connected properties, resulting in low pressure and/or outages.

Protecting the water supply in Wexford Town is a vital focus for Uisce Éireann with further works planned as part of its programme to drive down leakage and reduce the number of bursts and unplanned outages impacting the community.

Uisce Éireann has thanked all the customers in Wexford town who have engaged in the backyard services programme. These projects are only successful if all customers on a shared water connection support and facilitate these vital works, so that the old and leaking mains can be decommissioned.

Speaking about the benefits of the project, Joe Carroll, Infrastructure Delivery Programme Manager at Uisce Éireann said: “Old backyard service connections are a huge source of leakage and continue to impact communities right across Ireland, causing low pressure and supply disruption. Replacing these old water mains and service connections in poor condition will eliminate existing leaks and significantly reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground.”

Joe added: “We would like to sincerely thank the community in Devereaux Villas for facilitating these works and working with us to provide a more secure and reliable water supply for generations to come.”

These works will be carried out by Shareridge Civil Engineering Ltd in partnership with Wexford County Council on behalf of Uisce Éireann.