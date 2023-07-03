Crash barriers needed in Co Wexford village as 40 per cent of trucks breaking speed limit

In addition to a 350 per cent increase in traffic, up to 40 per cent of the vehicles passing through the village of Tagoat are breaking the speed limit. These were the damning figures brought to the June meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District as Councillor Ger Carthy sought ways to protect the people using amenities in the area.

Having long-since campaigned for bus shelters to be installed in the village to protect schoolchildren from the elements, Cllr Carthy now suggested crash barriers be built on the sides of the road to shield them from the hundreds of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) speeding through Tagoat on a daily basis. Informed that there was no progress from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) on the development of shelters at the bus stops, Cllr Carthy said this was indicative of a much wider problem in the area right now.

“There’s a 350 per cent increase in the amount of traffic passing through Tagoat, and 40 per cent of those vehicles are breaking the speed limit,” he said. “I have to give credit to An Garda Síochána because they’ve moved into Tagoat in an unmarked car and they’re prosecuting like there’s no tomorrow. But they need assistance from ourselves, because they have a big wide open carriageway with trucks going through a village, with a pub to the left and a shop to the right, bus stops on either side, and the occupants of those bus stops are predominately children.

"We either get our act together and get this done or we’re going to have to put in crash barriers to protect the current pull-in areas until such time we get the money to do a proper job on it and calm the traffic coming down from the Wexford side.”

Noting that “some genius” had decided to increase the speed limit going through Tagoat, Cllr Carthy requested the name of the company entrusted with carrying out an audit on the potential bus shelters and an update on when TII planned to make a decision on whether to install said shelters.

While he wasn’t able to provide an update from TII, senior engineer Enda Waters did confirm that driver feedback signs were due to be installed in Tagoat in the coming weeks.

Accepting that the shelters were unlikely to be installed before the start of the new school year, Cllr Carthy received support from Cllr Jim Codd who said the children currently waiting patiently for this project to be delivered may well have “retired from employment” before the works were completed.

Cllr Lisa McDonald has also been banging the drum about a bus shelter, this one in Drinagh. And she said this is a service which provides a lifeline for many of those living in her local area of Piercestown.

“You have a girl there who suffered a brain injury in a car accident and she uses that bus stop every day, it’s her lifeline and it’s a lifeline for many people living in that area,” said Cllr McDonald. “The TII won’t improve it because it didn’t pass a risk assessment. We’re not accepting a no, whatever has to be done needs to be investigated and accelerated because the bus stop is going to stay there.”

While the councillors awaited updates from the TII, environmental engineer Gerry Forde offered some hope that alternative funding could be sourced for the shelters.

“We are working on a climate action plan, some of those actions will be around encouraging the public to shift from using their own cars to public transport, so we’ll be talking to our colleagues about improving the bus networks,” he said.